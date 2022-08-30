Priyanka Chopra Is Nick Jonas’ No. 1 Fan at Jonas Brothers’ Mexico City Concert

Watch : Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is head over heels in the moment.

The Baywatch star joined her husband Nick Jonas backstage during the first night of Jonas Brothers concerts in Mexico City. While Nick jammed out with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas on-stage, Priyanka showed a whole lot of support in the wings, sharing tons of videos from the show on social media.

Before the show, Priyanka showed off her backstage pass that included a pic of her face alongside her name and a label that read "Family" on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the short clip, "Let's gooo."

When the concert began, she made sure to capture the out of this world screams from the crowd as the trio appear on stage.

Nick appeared equally excited that his wife made it out for a date night and shared a snap on his Instagram of the pair looking like rockstars.