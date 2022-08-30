Meghan Markle Clarifies Comment About Prince Harry, Being Estranged From Her Father

Meghan Markle clarified that she was not referring to her husband Prince Harry and his relationship with Prince Charles, when talking about an estranged father in her interview with The Cut.

Meghan Markle is clearing the air. 

The Duchess of Sussex is clarifying a comment that she made in her recent interview with The Cut, in which she appeared to be referring to her husband Prince Harry's strained relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

In the interview, Meghan says, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."

While many readers thought she was saying that Harry had lost his relationship with his father, a spokeswoman for Meghan told E! News that she was referring to her rapport with her own estranged fatherThomas Markle, and was saying that she did not want the same outcome for her husband and his dad.

According to BBC, a source close to Charles told the United Kingdom's PA news agency that he would be disappointed if Harry felt their relationship was gone, adding, "The Prince of Wales loves both his sons."

While Harry and his father seem to be on better terms now, last March, the Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that Charles had stopped taking his phone calls amid his and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family

When asked why Charles ended communication with his son, Harry replied, "Because I took matters into my own hands. It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody; it's really sad that it's got to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife's, because I could see where this is headed."

Despite the strain with his father, Harry said that he "will always love him."

"There's a lot of hurt that's happened," he told Oprah, "and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

