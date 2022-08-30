Meghan Markle Clarifies Comment About Prince Harry, Being Estranged From Her Father

Watch : Meghan Markle Launches Podcast With 1st Guest Serena Williams

Meghan Markle is clearing the air.

The Duchess of Sussex is clarifying a comment that she made in her recent interview with The Cut, in which she appeared to be referring to her husband Prince Harry's strained relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

In the interview, Meghan says, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."

While many readers thought she was saying that Harry had lost his relationship with his father, a spokeswoman for Meghan told E! News that she was referring to her rapport with her own estranged father, Thomas Markle, and was saying that she did not want the same outcome for her husband and his dad.

According to BBC, a source close to Charles told the United Kingdom's PA news agency that he would be disappointed if Harry felt their relationship was gone, adding, "The Prince of Wales loves both his sons."