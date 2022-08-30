Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Reaction to BFF Amy Schumer’s Public Liposuction Revelation

Watch : Amy Schumer Reveals Hot Girl Summer GOALS

Amy Schumer still shocks her BFF Jennifer Lawrence with how much of an open book she is.

The Don't Look Up actress, 32, shared that she thought Amy would have kept the news about her getting liposuction under wraps from the public.

"When she got liposuction, I just assumed that would be a secret," she shared in an interview with the New Yorker published Aug. 29. "And then, it wasn't! It's a part of her—I hate using this word—relatability."

Jennifer admitted that she can see the positives to being real with the public, adding, "In some ways, it's benefitted her. Look at her obviously successful career."

Amy, on the other hand, said that she doesn't know why she doesn't have any boundaries, adding, "I just don't."

In March, the Life & Beth actress, 41, got candid about her liposuction procedure. "I never thought I was gonna do anything like that," she said on the March 3 episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast. "Like, when I would hear liposuction, I was just like, 'That's so crazy to me.' And I would say, 'I'm not ever going to do anything.'"