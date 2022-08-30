YouTuber iJustine Shares She Was “Basically Bedridden” Amid Battle With Life-Threatening Blood Clot

Watch : YouTuber Grace Victory Awake After 3 Month Coma

Justine Ezarik, also known to fans on YouTube as iJustine, is opening up about her experience with a critical health condition.



This past March, the 38-year-old's arm went numb, swelled up and turned purple, leading her to seek treatment. "I couldn't even flex my arm because my bicep was so massive that it looked like I was so shredded from the gym — but it was just swollen," she told Today in an article published Aug. 26. "I went to [an emergency clinic] and a nurse looked at it. She's like, ‘We're not equipped to handle that.'"



She added, "I went from [being] perfectly fine to almost [dying] in the course of a few hours."



After Ezarik was admitted to the hospital, the Pittsburgh native learned she had deep vein thrombosis, and there was a blood clot in her arm. She was prescribed high doses of blood thinners but was later transferred to another hospital better equipped to treat the clot. There, Ezarik underwent a thrombectomy, which involved using a catheter to break up the clot so it wouldn't move to her heart or brain.