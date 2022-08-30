This Organizer for Large Purses Has 16,900+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon & It’s on Sale for $13

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As much as we love our large carryall bags, we don't love how much of a struggle it can be to find a pen, lip balm or your keys when you need it. Things just tend to get lost when you pack all the essentials and (a lot) more into your large everyday purse. If you have the same daily struggle as we do, we found a bag organizer on Amazon you're sure to love. It has over 16,900 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers call it "life changing."
The ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert comes in six sizes including mini, medium, large and extra large. Each organizer features 13 pockets, so you have plenty of compartments to keep your things nice and organized. It also comes with a detachable wallet pocket and an extra long key chain to help you find your keys easily. Plus, there's a wise variety of colors to choose from. You can get an organizer that fits the look of your bag perfectly.
To learn more and to see why so many Amazon shoppers rate this highly, check out the below.
ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert
This purse organizer features 13 pockets (three exterior, 10 interior), and a detachable pocket in the middle to keep valuables separate. It comes in several sizes and colors, so you're sure to find something that feels your needs and sense of style. It comes in several sizes and there's a graph available that you can use to help determine which size you need. Most options are around $25, but you can snag the medium organizer in beige for just $13. All you have to do is click on the 20% off coupon which will apply your discount at checkout.
Wondering what your fellow Amazon shoppers think of this best-selling bag organizer? Check out the following reviews.
"I love the organizer. It fits perfectly in my Graceful LV bag. TONS of compartments, and I have managed to use them all. It is a sturdy, soft material that helps maintain my bag's shape. The color matches perfectly to the interior of the bag. The instructions for selecting the correct size were accurate. I will definitely purchase again for future bags."
"I got this for my small Marc Jacobs tote and it serves its purpose. I got the medium. Though it doesn't cover the full length of the bag. I like that it leaves some space for a water bottle and then some. GET IT!"
"I bought the slender large size for my Michael Kors tote purse. The large would have fit fine but the slender left room on each side to store extra items. It is perfect for carrying around my daughter's diapers, wipes, and snacks along with my personal items as well. Perfect quality and am very pleased."
"I had purchased a Louis Vuitton Cabas Mezzo and needed something to keep it organized. I purchased the large organizer in beige and it's working out beautifully! I like how the zippered pouch has strong velcro to hold it in place. It's a safe place to put my work badge with no worries of it getting lost in the bag. No regrets with this purchase."
"Was hesitant to buy but such a great purchase! Now my bag is organized and I'm not rummaging through my purse which always seems to be a black hole abyss. I plan to get other sizes for my other bags."
