Find Out The Dropout Star Joining The Cleaning Lady Season 2

Watch : "The Dropout" Stars Share FILMING SECRETS

The Cleaning Lady has swept up another addition to its cast.

The Dropout star Naveen Andrews is joining the Fox drama for its sophomore season as a series regular. He'll be shaking up the plot playing Nadia's (Eva De Dominici) ex Robert Kamdar.

Fox describes the new character as a "gregarious and charming ex-lover." The network goes on to say Robert is "intent on driving a wedge between Arman (Adan Canto) and Nadia. Standing to lose everything, Arman has to fight to keep his world—and his dignity—intact, while determined to rebuild his life under the worst of circumstances."

Sounds like quite the love triangle here!

Andrews starred as Sunny Balwani in Hulu's limited series The Dropout, which documented the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her controversial biotech company Theranos and picked up six Emmy nods this year.

The actor also played Sayid on all six seasons of Lost.

In season two, Fox promises the series will continue to "examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources."