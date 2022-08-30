Find Out The Dropout Star Joining The Cleaning Lady Season 2

One of the stars of Hulu’s The Dropout is headed to Fox drama The Cleaning Lady. Get all of the details about their role here.

By Vivian Kwarm Aug 30, 2022 3:38 AMTags
TVFox
Watch: "The Dropout" Stars Share FILMING SECRETS

The Cleaning Lady has swept up another addition to its cast.

The Dropout star Naveen Andrews is joining the Fox drama for its sophomore season as a series regular. He'll be shaking up the plot playing Nadia's (Eva De Dominici) ex Robert Kamdar. 

Fox describes the new character as a "gregarious and charming ex-lover." The network goes on to say Robert is "intent on driving a wedge between Arman (Adan Canto) and Nadia. Standing to lose everything, Arman has to fight to keep his world—and his dignity—intact, while determined to rebuild his life under the worst of circumstances."

Sounds like quite the love triangle here!

Andrews starred as Sunny Balwani in Hulu's limited series The Dropout, which documented the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her controversial biotech company Theranos and picked up six Emmy nods this year. 

The actor also played Sayid on all six seasons of Lost.

In season two, Fox promises the series will continue to "examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The series also stars Elodie Yung. Guest stars in the upcoming second season include Chelsea Frei and Liza Weil.

Beth Dubber/Hulu

The Cleaning Lady returns for its sophomore season on Sept. 19 at 9pm ET on Fox.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hear Joey Logano's Surprising Confession About NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

2

All the Bombshells From Meghan Markle’s Rare Interview

3

Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Wedding Clip of Her Serenading Ben Affleck

4

Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27

5
Exclusive

Love Island's Zeta Morrison Reveals What's Next for Her & Timmy

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Reaction to Amy Schumer’s Lipo Revelation

Serena Williams and Her Daughter Ace Their Twinning Style at U.S. Open

YouTuber iJustine Details Battle With Life-Threatening Blood Clot

Hurry! These Can't-Miss Lululemon Labor Day Deals Are Selling Out Fast

This Purse Organizer With 16,900 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale Now for $13

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: $5 Deals From Tula, Clinique & More

Everything To Know About The Cleaning Lady’s New Addition