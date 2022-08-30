The Conners' Michael Fishman Exits the Comedy Ahead of Season 5

D.J. is out the door.
Michael Fishman, who starred as D.J. on all 10 seasons of Roseanne and all four seasons of spin-off The Conners, will not return for season five in the fall.
"It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner," Fishman told People. "It's every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic cast mates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life."
Fishman originated the role of D.J. on Roseanne in October 1988. While no immediate reason for Fishman's departure has been given, E! News has learned the series is leaving the door open for possible guest appearances in the future.
"I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners," Fishman continued. "Especially the privilege of playing a military veteran, interracial spouse and the father of a bi-racial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey."
Rey, who plays D.J.'s daughter Mary, will still return as a series regular in season five.
In addition, regular cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson are also expected to be back.
In his departure, Fishman pointed to the work he has recently been able to do behind the camera.
"Demonstrating my skills through the first few years of The Conners culminated in the opportunity to direct "Halloween" and "The Election vs. The Pandemic." That successful collaboration earned me four more opportunities as a director last season," Fishman said. "I achieved a dream with lifelong friends, propelling me toward another aspect of my career that comes with endless possibilities."
Ultimately, it does not appear that Fishman made the decision himself.
"While I was told I would not be returning for season five," he revealed, "Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."
Fishman revealed he has "a number of projects I am pitching as a writer" and wants to "continue negotiating my next directing opportunities."
E! News has reached out to ABC but did not receive a comment.
Season five of The Conners premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.