The Conners' Michael Fishman Exits the Comedy Ahead of Season 5

Michael Fishman, who has played the character of D.J. Conner since 1988, will not return for season five of The Conners. Find out what we know.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 30, 2022 3:10 AMTags
TVABCCelebritiesRoseanneThe Conners
Watch: "The Conners" Sneak Peek: Is Roseanne Watching Dan From the Beyond?

D.J. is out the door.

Michael Fishman, who starred as D.J. on all 10 seasons of Roseanne and all four seasons of spin-off The Conners, will not return for season five in the fall.

"It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner," Fishman told People. "It's every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic cast mates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life."

Fishman originated the role of D.J. on Roseanne in October 1988. While no immediate reason for Fishman's departure has been given, E! News has learned the series is leaving the door open for possible guest appearances in the future.

"I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners," Fishman continued. "Especially the privilege of playing a military veteran, interracial spouse and the father of a bi-racial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey."

Rey, who plays D.J.'s daughter Mary, will still return as a series regular in season five.

In addition, regular cast members John Goodman, Laurie MetcalfSara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson are also expected to be back.

photos
The Conners: See the Iconic TV Family Living Life Without Roseanne

In his departure, Fishman pointed to the work he has recently been able to do behind the camera.

"Demonstrating my skills through the first few years of The Conners culminated in the opportunity to direct "Halloween" and "The Election vs. The Pandemic." That successful collaboration earned me four more opportunities as a director last season," Fishman said. "I achieved a dream with lifelong friends, propelling me toward another aspect of my career that comes with endless possibilities."

Ultimately, it does not appear that Fishman made the decision himself.

"While I was told I would not be returning for season five," he revealed, "Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Fishman revealed he has "a number of projects I am pitching as a writer" and wants to "continue negotiating my next directing opportunities." 

E! News has reached out to ABC but did not receive a comment.

Season five of The Conners premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hear Joey Logano's Surprising Confession About NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

2

All the Bombshells From Meghan Markle’s Rare Interview

3

Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Wedding Clip of Her Serenading Ben Affleck

4

Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27

5
Exclusive

Love Island's Zeta Morrison Reveals What's Next for Her & Timmy

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Reaction to Amy Schumer’s Lipo Revelation

Serena Williams and Her Daughter Ace Their Twinning Style at U.S. Open

YouTuber iJustine Details Battle With Life-Threatening Blood Clot

Hurry! These Can't-Miss Lululemon Labor Day Deals Are Selling Out Fast

This Purse Organizer With 16,900 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale Now for $13

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: $5 Deals From Tula, Clinique & More

Everything To Know About The Cleaning Lady’s New Addition