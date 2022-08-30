Jennette McCurdy Felt "Self-Righteous" When She Allegedly Turned Down "Hush Money" From Nickelodeon

Watch : Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly

Jennette McCurdy is standing her ground.

The former child star touched on her difficult decision to turn down what she described as "hush money" from Nickelodeon following harassment she says she endured from a male boss.

"I approach it from my personal point of view that I was 21 and coming from a place of self-righteousness," she explained on the most recent episode of Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast. "Then immediately after the decision I thought, 'That's a lot of money, I could put my nieces through college.' Now I think those kinds of things."

Ultimately, the 30-year-old said she is proud that she "chose the path of integrity," adding she's "cried with pride" of herself.

McCurdy—who starred on the Nickelodeon series iCarly and Sam & Cat, both created by Dan Schneider—made the bombshell allegation in her new memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died. Describing a male boss not by name but as simply "The Creator," the now retired actress wrote that the intimidating figure offered her first taste of alcohol when she was only 18 years old, at a private dinner they were having ahead of the launch of Sam & Cat, which also starred Ariana Grande. At this same dinner, McCurdy alleged "The Creator" gave her his coat and massaged her without consent.