Why Jessica Simpson's New Bikini Look Was Made Possible by Her Kids

A Jessica Simpson bikini moment is always irresistible.

The "Public Affair" singer turned up the heat on Instagram, posting a sizzling and stylish pic of herself as summer comes to an end. And this time, she was able to add some accessories to her mom-off-duty look.

"Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini," she wrote on Aug 25. "It is the little things that make me happy."

In the sexy pic Jessica—who shares Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3, with husband Eric Johnson—poses in a tiny brown bikini styled with a western style belt, oversized sunhat, aviator shades, a collection of bangles on her wrists and a pair of "Dany" T-strap platforms sandals from her own namesake collection.

To complete the boho glam look, Jessica, 42, left her signature blonde locks down and wavy.

The Newlyweds alum didn't specify where she snapped the shot; however the day before, she posted a beachside photo from Cabo San Lucas saying she was on a "Mexican getaway with my forever lover," tagging her husband.