Paris and Prince Jackson Honor Dad Michael Jackson in Sweet Photos for His 64th Birthday

Michael Jackson’s oldest kids Paris and Prince posted throwback photos on Instagram in honor of the singer’s 64th birthday on Aug. 29.

The King of Pop's children paid tribute to the late musician on what would have been his 64th birthday.  

Paris and Prince Jackson, the oldest children of Michael Jackson, both shared glimpses into their childhoods with throwback photos of their dad. 

"Happy birthday to the greatest!" Prince wrote in a birthday post on Aug. 29. "Miss you more and more but I love your more and more with each day. Thank you for everything." 

Prince shared an Instagram carousel of photos, including himself as a baby being fed by Michael and family photos throughout the years.

Sister Paris posted an adorable photo to her Story as well, showing herself as a child giving her father a kiss. Paris wrote "HBD" with a heart underneath the picture. See it here.

Prince also posted a slew of pictures on his Instagram Story of Michael over the years, including him smiling as a child, his iconic performances and his framed records.

Fans also honored the singer, who died in 2009, with one user writing, “Thinking of you and your siblings today. He was the greatest entertainer and an amazing father. We love him forever.”

Michael’s sister La Toya Jackson commented on her nephew’s post, writing how Prince is making his father proud and shared her own tribute, calling her brother the GOAT.

La Toya posted footage of Michael performing on stage and shared, “I recall you sitting at your television crying saying I didn’t win Not 1 award. And then you said 'Watch Me' I’m gonna win every ward & they’ll all come begging for me! And They Did! #VMAS 1995 Such a stellar performance! Happy Birthday.”

See her post here.

