Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Score 70% Off Deals on Fall Decor, Entertaining Essentials & More Starting at $18

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Labor Day sales are officially here! If you're looking to shop cute new home decor and more for fall, you're in luck. Wayfair is holding their huge Labor Day Sale right now, where you can find deals up to 70% off everything from wall art and seasonal decor, to bedroom furniture and kitchen appliances. It's a must-shop sale, especially if you want to update your home for the upcoming season.

For instance, The Holiday Aisle has a lot of great items included in the Wayfair Labor Day Sale that you'll want to add to your bag ASAP. One thing we're loving is this stunning fall-themed wreath complete with autumn-colored maple leaves, pumpkins and berry clusters. Best part is, it's listed at $66 but you can get it on sale now for $38.

If you've got plans to entertain guests in the upcoming months, whether that be for football season or an intimate gathering with close friends, Wayfair has all the cute entertaining must-haves guaranteed to impress your guests at discounted prices.

We've rounded up some of the best Wayfair Labor Day 2022 deals we could find. Check those out below.