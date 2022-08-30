The Bachelorette's Men Tell All Episode: How Nate and Logan Explained Themselves

Watch : Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!

Before Gabby and Rachel make their final decisions, it was time for their group of Bachelorette cast-offs to clear the air.

On the Aug. 29 Men Tell All episode, most of this season's favorite and most controversial contenders returned to explain themselves, see their exes Gabby and Rachel and, of course, bicker amongst each other.

But first, there was one final hometown date!

To kick off the episode, Rachel traveled to Salem, Mass., to visit Aven. After a strange journey to love witch named Lorelai (who we're absolutely hoping is the next Bachelorette), Rachel and Aven met his parents for dinner. Despite Rachel having major nerves about the meeting, Aven's dad A.J. and mom Dawn loved her and Aven ended the night telling Rachel that he was falling in love with her. Mission accomplished.

With all of the hometowns finally out of the way, it was time for the men to reunite and, well, tell all!

Logan, who made waves by switching from Team Rachel to Team Gabby in the middle of the season, took the first spot in the hot seat.

"I was constantly battling two things," Logan explained about his controversial decision. "It was me not wanting to make these women's journey, which was already so difficult, more difficult, versus me telling my truth and following my heart. Those two things, unfortunately, got to a place where they conflicted."