The Bachelorette's Men Tell All Episode: How Nate and Logan Explained Themselves

Before Gabby and Rachel make their final decisions, it was time for their group of Bachelorette cast-offs to clear the air.
On the Aug. 29 Men Tell All episode, most of this season's favorite and most controversial contenders returned to explain themselves, see their exes Gabby and Rachel and, of course, bicker amongst each other.
But first, there was one final hometown date!
To kick off the episode, Rachel traveled to Salem, Mass., to visit Aven. After a strange journey to love witch named Lorelai (who we're absolutely hoping is the next Bachelorette), Rachel and Aven met his parents for dinner. Despite Rachel having major nerves about the meeting, Aven's dad A.J. and mom Dawn loved her and Aven ended the night telling Rachel that he was falling in love with her. Mission accomplished.
With all of the hometowns finally out of the way, it was time for the men to reunite and, well, tell all!
Logan, who made waves by switching from Team Rachel to Team Gabby in the middle of the season, took the first spot in the hot seat.
"I was constantly battling two things," Logan explained about his controversial decision. "It was me not wanting to make these women's journey, which was already so difficult, more difficult, versus me telling my truth and following my heart. Those two things, unfortunately, got to a place where they conflicted."
When Logan was asked if he regretted how it all went down, he said, "I wish I had done it in a more graceful way that didn't affect so many people, but I don't regret pursuing Gabby."
Next up, it was time for Nate and Gabby to come face-to-face for the first time since their emotional break-up in Amsterdam. Nate, a perceived frontrunner all season, was sent home by Gabby because she didn't think she was ready to be a stepmother to Nate's six-year-old daughter.
"Every moment and emotion that I had with Gabby was real," Nate said of their connection. "We both felt it, we experienced it. In past relationships, I can't always say that we had the commitment of, ‘We'll be boyfriend and girlfriend.' With this, I committed to Gabby as her boyfriend. I walked into it with that lens."
However, there was far more for Nate to address than his relationship with Gabby. In recent weeks, allegations surfaced that Nate kept his daughter a secret from a woman he was dating for a year-and-a-half.
"I went through a pretty traumatizing time when I went through a divorce and essentially the foundation that was built around my daughter was pretty much crumbled," Nate said about the accusations. "The one thing that I protect most on this Earth is my daughter. I would never bring her into a situation I feel is dangerous, a situation that I feel is unstable. It just made me put a wall up, protecting my daughter from the instability of my dating life."
Additionally, Nate addressed separate allegations that he was recently dating two women simultaneously—and he owned up to it.
"I'm deeply sorry for the way that I acted," Nate said. "I should have been more communicative. I should have been more clear in my intentions. I pray that you forgive the man that I was because I'm not that same person."
When it came time for Gabby and Rachel to address the men, the sweetest interaction took place between Rachel and Tyler, whom Rachel sent home before she could even meet his family during hometown dates.
"I always did feel like we've always had such a great connection. I knew the importance of family to Tyler and I knew the level I needed to be at that night for him," Rachel further explained. "I didn't think I could get there in the end."
Despite being dumped on the boardwalk and having to very awkwardly tell his family that Rachel wouldn't be walking through the door after all, Tyler isn't holding any grudges.
"It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I respect what you did and you did it with the most class," Tyler told Rachel. "Your best attribute is being able to show how you feel and wearing your heart on your sleeve. That's something I respect so much."
Tyler for the next Bachelor, anyone?
When it came time for host Jesse Palmer to ask the co-Bachelorettes if they stood by their decision-making throughout the season, Gabby couldn't resist answering with some of her signature sarcasm.
"Of course, yeah," Gabby said, "and if I didn't, I would never tell you."
Find out how Gabby and Rachel handle the pressure down the stretch when The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.