Why Sheryl Lee Ralph Hopes Abbott Elementary Is "Just Like Grey's Anatomy"

Watch : Abbott Elementary Cast Tease EXCITING Season 2

Sheryl Lee Ralph knew this moment would come—and she's not planning on letting it slip away anytime soon.

The star of ABC's Abbott Elementary, which won the TV Scoop Award for Favorite Comedy Series Aug. 29, not only hopes her show follows in the footsteps of a beloved network compatriot—but Sheryl wants to be there every step of the way.

"Listen, I am really hoping that we are just like Grey's Anatomy," Sheryl exclusively told E! News. "On Grey's Anatomy, the characters might change, but the show will go on! Some stay forever. I'm hoping to stay there as long as God and [creator] Quinta [Brunson] will have me."

Abbott Elementary, which premieres its second season Sept. 21, has a long way to go to match Grey's Anatomy, which enters its 19th season in a tie with Lassie and NCIS as the sixth longest-running scripted American primetime television series in history.

But hey, we're more than ready to see Miss Barbara Howard mold Philadelphia's impressionable minds for another couple of decades.