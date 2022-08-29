Exclusive

Could Canceled First Kill Find a New Home? Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson Says...

In an exclusive interview with E! News, First KIll showrunner Felicia D. Henderson celebrated the show's TV Scoop Awards win and revealed her hopes for saving the show.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 29, 2022 11:21 PMTags
Is First Kill really dead in the ground? Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson isn't so sure.

In an exclusive chat with E! News celebrating her show's TV Scoop Awards win, the TV producer revealed she's optimistic about a second season for First Kill, despite the show being canceled by Netflix earlier this month. (For the full list of winners, click here.)

"I never say never," Henderson teased. "Netflix could look at all of this and say, 'Whoa, let's give it another shot. This is exciting.' Or they could say, 'You know what, it's not for us, but the fans want it. So, let's give the show up and let them find a home for it.'"

Though this is what Henderson hopes happens for the supernatural teen drama, she did admit that it is a long shot, "but a long shot doesn't mean an impossible shot."

For now, she is focusing on two projects for Peacock—one which sounds perfect for First Kill fans.

We're referring to Henderson's adaptation of Tracy Deonn's Young Adult fantasy novel Legendborn. "It is basically about a young woman who goes off to college at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill," Henderson explained, "and on her first normal night of freshman year she discovers a group of demon hunters that look like regular college students."

As for her other show in the works? Henderson shared she's heading up a Renée Zellweger-led project about female pilots in World War II.

And no, the busy schedule doesn't mean she's put First Kill behind her. "I had two projects that I put on hold for basically a year to do First Kill, because I was so enthralled with it," she said. "I've gone back to developing those two projects, not because I don't believe but because they were already on hold."

Netflix

In fact, Henderson made it clear that she couldn't be more grateful to the First Kill fans, who landed the series the Favorite New Show of the Year award at the TV Scoop Awards. "I want to say is a big congratulations to the First Killers—the fans of First Kill," she said. "This win is really the reward for their passion and commitment to the show."

You can catch all of First Kill on Netflix now.

