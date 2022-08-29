Find Out Who Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer Will Analyze in Season 3

Netflix is ready for another difficult conversation.

The third season of the streamer's true crime docu-series Conversations with a Killer will focus on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, E! News confirms.

Titled Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes and dropping Oct. 7, the three-part series will focus on how Dahmer became one of the most notorious killers in American history between 1978 and 1991.

"When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition and display," according to the series description. "Dahmer quickly confessed to 16 murders in Wisconsin over the previous four years, plus one more in Ohio in 1978, as well as unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism."

In 1992, Dahmer was convicted of 15 murders in Wisconsin and sentenced to 15 life sentences. He was later sentenced to an additional life sentence for the 1978 murder in Ohio.

Dahmer was beaten to death by a fellow inmate at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisc. in 1994.