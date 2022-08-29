Ciara Is Launching a New Skincare Line—Here's Everything to Know

Ciara announced the launch of her skincare line, OAM. "You've been asking," she teased on Instagram, "and here it is. Meet my secret sauce."

Watch: Ciara Is SMOLDERING in Tom Ford Dress at 2021 CFDA Awards

Ciara has got some goodies to share in the beauty space.

On Aug. 29, the "Level Up" singer announced she's launching her own skincare brand, OAM—an acronym she created for the phrase "on a mission"—which drops online Sept. 15.

The star's debut line will feature five clinical-level products. But what exactly does that mean?

Well, according to Ciara, she worked with a team of board-certified dermatologists to test the products on 96 women of various skin tones. "I would say this is truly a missing piece in skin care today," she told Allure. "These products are for all skin types, so that's why we wanted to do [the clinical testing] with every skin tone." 

So, what products can fans expect to shop for?

The 36-year-old is introducing the Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, the Vitamin C Brightening Pads, the 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, the Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer and the Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer. Prices range between $28-$62 and will be available on the brand's site.

6 Celebrity Nighttime Skin-Care Routines

"It helps to protect. It helps to correct. It helps to prevent," Ciara claimed of the vitamin c properties in the collection. "You need that vitamin C to give you that glowing skin that we're always looking for."

OAM

As for what sets the brand (two years in the making!) apart from others, Ciara enlisted the help of her long-time makeup artist Yolonda Frederick-Thompson, Rhode Island-based, board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Libby, former Sally Beauty executive JC Johnson and cosmetic chemist Maha—to be part of OAM's special advisory board.

"I had a vision for things that were important to me to check off on my dream list of things to accomplish," Ciara shared. "This was one of them."

OAM

The "Goodies" singer isn't the only celebrity to venture into the beauty industry. Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and more have created collections that will help you put your best foot forward.

Keep scrolling to see who else has stepped into the makeup and skincare market.

OAM
Ciara

The "Goodies" singer announced that she's launching her own skincare brand, OAM—an acronym she created for the phrase "on a mission"—on Sept. 15. "You've been asking," she teased in an Aug. 29 Instagram, "and here it is. Meet my secret sauce." Her debut line will feature five vitamin C-infused products, including a serum, eye cream and cleanser (to name a few).

 

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber

The model released Rhode Skin in 2022 to much success as her three product line completely sold out after it hit online shelves. Fans are still eagerly awaiting a restock on the gel serum, moisturizer and lip treatments. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande

From vibrant liquid eyeshadows in holographic purples to universally flattering lip stains, Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty has everything you need to look out-of-this-world. In addition, the pop star recently entered the body care space with a collection featuring lotions, body washes and more.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model-turned-mogul launched Rose Inc. with a unique vision in mind: To blend "efficacy and ethics in cosmetics and skincare," according to her site. The brand's debut release included products such as concealer, serum, blush and lipstick (to name a few), so you can easily create an effortless look in minutes.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Becky G

After collaborating with top cosmetics companies, the music sensation decided to release her own beauty brand, Treslúce Beauty. She launched an eye collection first, which included an eyeshadow palette, eyeliners and falsies. Speaking to E! News in September 2021, she opened up about this exciting new chapter, sharing, "There's been something in the air for me, as a creative person, that felt it was just time."

Halsey

Weeks after announcing she was pregnant in January 2021, the singer debuted their very own beauty brand: About Face. From a collection of wildly colorful eye shadows, dazzling highlighters and a range of liquid lipsticks, Halsey described their line as "make u(p) without rules." They also debuted a spin-off brand, af94, which is full of beauty products under $10.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Rihanna

The one and only Rihanna changed the game when she came out with her Fenty Beauty line in 2017. Not only did she release 40 foundation shades, which was sadly unheard of at the time, but she has since created innovative and exciting products. She also released Fenty Skin and has Fenty Hair on the horizon.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

In February, Selena announced Rare Beauty and it finally launched in September 2020. The brand's initial release featured a 12-range lineup. From foundation, makeup tools and liquid lipsticks to liquid liner, blushes and more, Rare Beauty has all your bases covered.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster delighted her fans when she released her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories, in 2019. While the songstress is no stranger to the beauty world, she decided to create something for everyone. From glimmering lipsticks to long-lasting shadows, her makeup has become a holy grail. And in June 2022, Lady Gaga "re-imagined" her brand with completely new products, a new retailer and more.

Helene Pambrun
Harry Styles

Known for his daring fashion, it's no surprise that Harry Styles entered the beauty space in full force. Welcome, Pleasing—a line that offers fun nail polish shades, a unique roller duo to refresh your eyes and lips and an illuminating serum.

Gabrielle Union

The actress has been killing it in the fashion game with her New York & Co. line, so it makes sense she'd enter the beauty industry with one amazing brand. She released Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a haircare line that features products for "textured hair, protective styles and wigs."

Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Nearly a decade after debuting her eponymous fashion label, the former Spice Girls member launched her namesake beauty brand. From shimmery (and crystal-infused) eyeshadows to high-quality serums, Victoria's line blends luxury with glamour.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Target
Taraji P. Henson

In early 2020, the actress overjoyed fans with her eponymous haircare line, TPH by Taraji. Luckily, the brand's lavish yet inexpensive product range is available at Target. Best of all? The Empire star keeps blessing us with fun tutorials on her Instagram. In 2022, she released a body care collection full of lotions, oils, body wash and so much more.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for KORA Organics
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel finally shared her beauty secrets with us normals when she launched Kora Organics. Skincare lovers are fans of the brand's Noni Glow Face Oil, Noni Glow Sleeping Mask and Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. Plus, some products are made with crystals. Now that's magical!

Courtesy of WSJ Magazine
Jennifer Lopez

Fans can finally get that iconic J.Lo glow now that the star has officially dropped her eponymous beauty line. From a luminous complexion booster to a power-packed face serum, the singer has all your essentials covered.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

It's safe to say Gwyneth's name is synonymous with Goop. After building her lifestyle and wellness empire, entering the beauty world was a natural next step. From power-packed face serums to unique body tools, the brand is chock-full of luxury products.

Terence Patrick/CBS
Alicia Keys

The singer entered the beauty space with a vision of how important self-care is. Keys Soulcare released with three key products: a gentle moisturizer, a crystal-infused roller and a relaxing candle.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Iman

The supermodel debuted her inclusive makeup line in 1994. Since then, Iman's namesake brand continues to be a force in the industry with its diverse collection of products that caters to Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lauren Conrad

Famous for her tear-dripping mascara on The Hills, it makes sense Lauren Conrad would step into the beauty space. For her initial launch, LC released a range of lipsticks, a gloss, a liquid liner and more. Best of all? Her line is vegan, cruelty-free and made with eco-friendly packaging.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Kesha

Like many expected, the singer's eponymous beauty brand is full of whimsy and fun. From a wildly colorful eyeshadow palette to electrifying packaging, Kesha Rose is anything but basique. Plus, her products are cruelty-free, vegan and PETA-certified.

Rinna Beauty
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can now add beauty mogul to her ever-growing resume! And in true Lisa fashion, her first-ever collection for Rinna Beauty featured three gorgeous lip kits—each including lipstick, gloss and liner.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Madonna

Feeling like a material girl? Madonna's beauty brand has you covered. Named after her moniker and 2012 album, MDNA Skin, is luxury in a bottle—literally, as the line includes products in the $150, $200 and $600 range.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Jessica Alba

The actress launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015—and it's been a household staple since. Some fans faves from her line: the smudge-proof liquid lipsticks, the dual-ended mascara and primer and face masks.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart
Drew Barrymore

The Golden Globe-winning actress first launched her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013. Since hitting the shelves, people have raved about its highly-pigmented blushes, nourishing lipsticks and durable setting sprays. Plus, most items cost fewer than a cocktail!

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is always leading the way with her fun, fabulous and fierce lewks. So it was easy to see why she came out with her haircare line, Pattern. As the brand put it, it's "here to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured hair community."

Kylie Jenner

What started out as a demand for lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics has turned into a fully-fledged line. The reality TV personality recently sold 51% of stake to Coty Inc. for $600 million. But despite the business deal, Kylie Jenner has been hard at work launching new collections.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe
Paris Hilton

Let's be real, the socialite has been in the beauty game. With her highly successful perfumes, it's no wonder she'd eventually launch her own cosmetics company. These days, however, Paris is focusing on skincare with her Pro D.N.A. line.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cindy Crawford

Ever wonder how the '90s super looks so dang good? The 54-year-old star credits her skincare company, Meaningful Beauty. From neck treatments to SPF-infused day creams to plumping lip gloss, there's a little bit of everything.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Hayley Williams

Paramore's frontwoman is known for her wildly colorful hairstyles, so it's no surprise that she launched a line of "bright, bold and beautifully obnoxious" hair dyes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Full Picture
Kim Kardashian

Like her baby sister, Kim Kardashian went full force with the beauty industry after launching KKW Beauty in 2017. Although she has since shut down the brand and KKW Fragrance, she released SKKN by Kim in 2022. The new line delivers "rejuvenation, nourishment, and an indulgent at-home experience designed to help people feel confident in their skin," according to a press release.

View More Photos From Stars With Beauty Brands

