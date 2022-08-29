Ciara Is Launching a New Skincare Line—Here's Everything to Know

Ciara has got some goodies to share in the beauty space.
On Aug. 29, the "Level Up" singer announced she's launching her own skincare brand, OAM—an acronym she created for the phrase "on a mission"—which drops online Sept. 15.
"You've been asking," she teased on Instagram, "and here it is. Meet my secret sauce."
The star's debut line will feature five clinical-level products. But what exactly does that mean?
Well, according to Ciara, she worked with a team of board-certified dermatologists to test the products on 96 women of various skin tones. "I would say this is truly a missing piece in skin care today," she told Allure. "These products are for all skin types, so that's why we wanted to do [the clinical testing] with every skin tone."
So, what products can fans expect to shop for?
The 36-year-old is introducing the Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, the Vitamin C Brightening Pads, the 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, the Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer and the Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer. Prices range between $28-$62 and will be available on the brand's site.
"It helps to protect. It helps to correct. It helps to prevent," Ciara claimed of the vitamin c properties in the collection. "You need that vitamin C to give you that glowing skin that we're always looking for."
As for what sets the brand (two years in the making!) apart from others, Ciara enlisted the help of her long-time makeup artist Yolonda Frederick-Thompson, Rhode Island-based, board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Libby, former Sally Beauty executive JC Johnson and cosmetic chemist Maha—to be part of OAM's special advisory board.
"I had a vision for things that were important to me to check off on my dream list of things to accomplish," Ciara shared. "This was one of them."
The "Goodies" singer isn't the only celebrity to venture into the beauty industry. Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and more have created collections that will help you put your best foot forward.
