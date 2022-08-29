Love Island USA Winner Zeta Morrison Reveals What's Next for Her and Timmy Pandolfi

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi are ready to take their love outside of the villa and into the real world.
Coupled up since the very first episode of Peacock's Love Island USA, the pair were officially crowned this season's winners on the show's Aug. 28 season finale, taking home a $100,000 prize and a new partner.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Zeta dished all about what's in store for her and Timmy post-finale, and her answer is just as sweet as their romantic journey.
She revealed, "Our first thing that we really want to do—he knows that I love films a lot—so we just want to go watch a movie and just eat food at the movie theater and just lay back and relax."
The 29-year-old also stated that she would love to take a trip to London with Timmy, as she is originally from Surrey, England. "He's going to go see his family in New York," she added, "and then when he gets back, we'll see. But we're going to make so much time for each other, as much as we can."
While the two were one of the strongest couples of the season, Zeta admitted that she wasn't sure of their future after Love Island until Timmy brought it up in the most adorable way.
"As time started to get closer to the finale, he would just ask me, like, 'So, what are your plans like for the next month, two months?'" she recalled. "And then he was like, 'You know, I'm just trying to see where I could fit in.' And I'm like, 'Oh my god!' I'm like, 'I'm going to fit you in wherever you want to fit in.'"
With so much to look forward to, perhaps the thing Zeta is looking forward to most is simply getting to know her partner even more (and in a much less colorful location).
"He's such an amazing boy, and I just know he's got so much going for him and so much coming for him," she told E! News. "I just want to be there like as a rock because I know he'll be the same for me."
