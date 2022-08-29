How Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Are Weighing in Amid Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Feud

Watch : Maren Morris Expands on Her "Humble Quest" to Motherhood

The husbands have entered the chat.

Jason Aldean and Ryan Hurd are showing support for their respective wives Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris after the women shared a tense social media exchange over comments Brittany made about gender identity.

Last week, Brittany wrote that she was glad her parents didn't "change" her gender during her "tomboy phase" growing up. Maren seemingly criticized her view and tweeted about "Insurrection Barbie," without explicitly naming Brittany.

On Aug. 27, Ryan backed Maren by tweeting, "Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all. And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with."

He added in a separate tweet, "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we're pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2 year old we love, we're f--king fine, and I promise she isn't going to shut up now."