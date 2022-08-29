Why Eric Kripke Thinks His Sandman Series Would've Been "Bad" Had it Happened

Watch : The Sandman: Jenna Coleman & Co-Stars Discuss DC Comics Characters

Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman almost wasn't the first.

So here's the story, long before finding success with The Boys, Eric Kripke tried to develop a Sandman series for network television. The project ended up not working out and was ultimately put on the shelf. And now more than a decade later, Kripke is finally explaining what happened to his planned adaptation.

"WB gave me a crack at The Sandman but said it had to be network," Kripke explained on Twitter Aug. 27. "It was my favorite comic, inspired much of [Supernatural], so I tried. Neil [Gaiman] was kind and patient but, ultimately, it would've been a bad show."

But we know one thing, he has nothing but rave reviews about Netflix's version, as he called the series "lush and stunning" in a tweet from Aug. 27.

Gaiman, the writer of the popular comic book series, also chimed in on Kripke's failed attempt, writing on Twitter Aug. 26, "It was a terrific network TV version of Sandman. But when you make a network TV version of Sandman you lose an awful lot of what makes it Sandman."

He added that Kripke "did a great job considering the limitations."