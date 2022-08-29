Why Eric Kripke Thinks His Sandman Series Would've Been "Bad" Had it Happened

What The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke had to say about the success of Netflix’ The Sandman, years after his own failed attempt to adapt the comic series.

Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman almost wasn't the first. 

So here's the story, long before finding success with The Boys, Eric Kripke tried to develop a Sandman series for network television. The project ended up not working out and was ultimately put on the shelf. And now more than a decade later, Kripke is finally explaining what happened to his planned adaptation.

"WB gave me a crack at The Sandman but said it had to be network," Kripke explained on Twitter Aug. 27. "It was my favorite comic, inspired much of [Supernatural], so I tried. Neil [Gaiman] was kind and patient but, ultimately, it would've been a bad show."

But we know one thing, he has nothing but rave reviews about Netflix's version, as he called the series "lush and stunning" in a tweet from Aug. 27. 

Gaiman, the writer of the popular comic book series, also chimed in on Kripke's failed attempt, writing on Twitter Aug. 26, "It was a terrific network TV version of Sandman. But when you make a network TV version of Sandman you lose an awful lot of what makes it Sandman."

He added that Kripke "did a great job considering the limitations."

This isn't the first time that Gaiman has weighed in on previous adaptation attempts. He revealed Aug. 23 that he's turned down several film offers in the past, but leaked one in particular he didn't like—written by A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters—to the press.

As for the show's future on Netflix? That's still uncertain, with Gaiman suggesting that a second season may not happen. "Sandman is a really expensive show," he explained on Twitter Aug. 20. "And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we've been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough."

Only time will tell the fate of the hit series, but in the meantime, stream the first season of The Sandman on Netflix now. 

