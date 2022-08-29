Why Dionne Warwick Is Confused About Yung Gravy After His VMAs Date Night With Sheri Easterling

Watch : Yung Gravy Reveals Favorite Nicki Minaj "BANGER" at 2022 MTV VMAs

Dionne Warwick has missed the gravy train.

The "Walk on By" singer is trying to wrap her head around rapper Yung Gravy's stage name, writing on Twitter Aug. 29, "Young Gravy? Like the food? ?? ???.;?"

Dionne, 81, later clarified that she partially misspelled the rapper's name, though its the addition of the sauce that has her lost.

"I have just learned that it is 'Yung' and not 'Young,'" Dionne said on Twitter. "I am still confused about the gravy. Okay."

The Grammy Award winner's relatable tweets come after the 29-year-old turned heads at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet with his date, Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling. The duo wore matching purple looks and weren't shy about PDA, locking lips and gushing over one another.

"We met online and connected right away," Gravy said after performing during the 2022 MTV VMAs pre-show. "I'm from the furthest north it gets and she's from the furthest south it gets."