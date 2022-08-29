Why Dionne Warwick Is Confused About Yung Gravy After His VMAs Date Night With Sheri Easterling

Dionne Warwick isn't on board with Yung Gravy following his VMAs red carpet date with Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterling.

Dionne Warwick has missed the gravy train. 

The "Walk on By" singer is trying to wrap her head around rapper Yung Gravy's stage name, writing on Twitter Aug. 29, "Young Gravy? Like the food? ?? ???.;?"

Dionne, 81, later clarified that she partially misspelled the rapper's name, though its the addition of the sauce that has her lost.

"I have just learned that it is 'Yung' and not 'Young,'" Dionne said on Twitter. "I am still confused about the gravy. Okay."

The Grammy Award winner's relatable tweets come after the 29-year-old turned heads at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet with his date, Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling. The duo wore matching purple looks and weren't shy about PDA, locking lips and gushing over one another.

"We met online and connected right away," Gravy said after performing during the 2022 MTV VMAs pre-show. "I'm from the furthest north it gets and she's from the furthest south it gets."

Gravy explained that they are a "perfect match" for each other because he is "into MILFs, and she's kind of the queen of MILFs."

The couple's romance links back to at least early July, when they shared a series of flirtatious interactions on TikTok. In a July 25 exchange, Sheri duetted a video of Gravy saying he was "trying to butter the biscuit" by filming herself carrying a tray of biscuits.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Sheri married Monty Lopez, Addison's dad, in 2004. The couple divorced before remarrying in 2017 and share two other children — Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8. Monty reacted to their date on his Aug. 28 Instagram Stories, saying he was "unbothered."

Monty wrote over a shirtless mirror selfie, "Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!"

