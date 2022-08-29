House of the Dragon Opening Credits Will Feel Familiar to Game of Thrones Fans

Watch : Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?

Game of Thrones fans might have heard a familiar song during Aug. 28's episode of House of the Dragon.

The opening credits song, which made its debut during the series' second episode, takes its signature cello tune from the iconic Game of Thrones intro.

But this time, instead of animated map of Westeros, the opening song shows the Targaryen bloodline—represented with literal blood—on what appears to be a model of Old Valyria made of stone. King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), the ruler of Westeros, has a similar model in his chambers in House of the Dragon.

The opening credits were conspicuously absent from House of the Dragon's premiere; viewers instead listened to a narrated preface that was followed by a Targaryen sigil: appropriately, a dragon.

Ramin Djawadi, who scored Game of Thrones, returned to compose House of the Dragon.