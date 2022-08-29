Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word

Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot.
Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
The story—which Jen captioned "Let's play…Who did that?! #RHOSLC Edition"—listed more accusatory hints about the Housewife in question, stating that they donated four times to Ted Cruz's presidential campaign, that they once said there are "different types of Black people" and that they told Jen she shouldn't speak out about her mental health on the show as it could be used against her, among other things.
"Called my son the 'n' word," Jen wrote as her fifth hint on the list, followed by the sixth, which read, "Said 'not to be racist or anything, but I like the big black one best.'"
Jen’s racism claims come after cast member Jennie Nguyen was fired at the start of season three for resurfaced past racially insensitive Facebook posts.
While filming for RHOSLC season three wrapped earlier this summer, a source exclusively told E! News that filming resumed after Jen pled guilty in her federal fraud case on July 11.
"There were no cameras in the courtroom," the source stated, "but production shot confessionals on the women's reactions that will likely be a part of season three."
But the source noted that the additional filming did not include Jen, adding that the show "technically has wrapped with her and this is not a part of the production cycle."
By Jen's side before her guilty plea were her RHOSLC co-stars and friends Heather Gay and Meredith Marks, who traveled with Jen to New York City in the days prior.
Jen's guilty plea came a week before her case was set to go to trial, in which she was accused of being connected to an alleged telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. Her sentencing is set to take place on Nov. 28 in NYC.
