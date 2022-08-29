Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama.
The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
Now, while it's not explicitly clear what (if anything) prompted her latest take, GG left a comment on an Aug. 25 Reality Blurb Instagram post that was speculative about Tom and Raquel Leviss, who a source recently told E! News have been getting closer.
"And here they are worried about me minding their friend's business," GG wrote, "at least I'm not hooking up with my friend's ex's. Ok bye."
No Vanderpump Rules cast members have publicly condemned GG for speaking her mind in recent months, but her own Shahs of Sunset co-star, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, addressed GG's involvement with Lala and Randall's split just last week.
"I love GG and we're actually in a good place for the two of us...but I disagree with her getting involved," MJ said on the Aug. 22 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef. "She just seemed like she was criticizing Lala and busting her down during a time where Lala was going through her own personal hell."
Added MJ, "She's leaning in on Randall to be the person that she's going to support in this situation because they have friendships. GG is friends with both of them. So for me standing over here, it's kind of rough."
GG first weighed in on Lala and Randall's Oct. 2021 split after Lala candidly opened up about Randall's alleged infidelity during a Page Six interview. "If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it's all being referred to as 'red flags'," GG commented on an Instagram post featuring the interview, "why does the person (Lala) wait until they've experienced so many of these 'red flags' before they walk away?"
"Just saying," the comment continued. "Walk away and stop complaining unless you're ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first 'red flag' because all of this press/media s--t ain't cute when it's about the father of your child."
Lala responded to the remark on Watch What Happens Live in January, telling host Andy Cohen that GG "knows nothing about what's going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is."
"I just thought as someone who is a single mom," Lala added, "I would think you would take a pause and have compassion."
If it wasn't clear that GG was standing by Randall at that point, she later hosted him on her podcast in March. He didn't address any of Lala's cheating allegations during the episode, but he did say for the first time that both he and Lala made "mistakes" and "there's always two sides to every story."
But when it comes to his side, he's "just not going to ever take that to the public," Randall said, citing his desire to "never disparage or talk ill" about his daughter's mother.
Still, Lala has maintained her claims about Randall. He was also subject to several allegations of abuse and fraud after The Los Angeles Times published an exposé about him on June 30. A spokesperson for Randall, Sally Hofmeister, called all of the accusations in the article "false" at the time of its publishing.
