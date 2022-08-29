Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast

Watch : Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama.

The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

Now, while it's not explicitly clear what (if anything) prompted her latest take, GG left a comment on an Aug. 25 Reality Blurb Instagram post that was speculative about Tom and Raquel Leviss, who a source recently told E! News have been getting closer.

"And here they are worried about me minding their friend's business," GG wrote, "at least I'm not hooking up with my friend's ex's. Ok bye."

No Vanderpump Rules cast members have publicly condemned GG for speaking her mind in recent months, but her own Shahs of Sunset co-star, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, addressed GG's involvement with Lala and Randall's split just last week.