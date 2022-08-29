Exclusive

Dove Cameron Reveals How She Reclaimed Her Power With Brunette Hair Transformation

Dove Cameron explained why her brunette hair color has been a "total identity shift for me" during an exclusive interview with E! News at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 29, 2022 9:01 PM
Dove Cameron's empowering take on a hair change certainly provides some food for thought.

The "Breakfast" singer, who was known for her platinum blonde hair, made waves for unveiling a dramatic brunette transformation last November. Now, Dove is sharing more insight as to why she felt powerful by making such a drastic change.

"I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me," she exclusively told E! News' Victor Cruz at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde."

Dove, who came out as queer in June, explained that being a blonde made her feel as though she was putting on a performance and masking who she really was.

"When I dyed my hair it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," she said. "I feel like I have more fun now and I feel more in touch with myself. It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us."

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Dove, who performed a mash-up of her songs "Breakfast" and "Boyfriend" during the MTV VMAs pre-show, took home the Best New Artist award. 

"Wow. Thank you so much. I'm so floored, I'm so moved," she said in her acceptance speech. "This is so wild to be up here with so many artists that I worship...This year has been so wild, and I have no explanation for it except that I have you guys to thank."

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock

The 26-year-old added, "I want to dedicate this to all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are."

For the event, Dove showcased her daring style at the star-studded award ceremony, wearing a strapless floral dress by Paco Rabanne that was anything but demure. 

The body-hugging design featured bondage-inspired straps on the neckline, which complemented her thick belt and choker. She completed her stunning look with equally edgy glam.

Hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg styled her hair in two braided pigtails with tiny bangs that framed her face. Makeup artist Kale Teter gave the singer a dramatic smoky eye, complete with sharp graphic white liner and a brown lip, wearing KVD Beauty's newest Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick launch for the red carpet affair.

Her beauty look was taken up a notch with nails by Juan Alvear, who ornamented her stiletto claws with scissors, roses, spikes and thorny vines—details that perfectly matched her floral dress.

