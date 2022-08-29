Emma Watson and Rumored Boyfriend Brandon Green Continue Their Italian Getaway in Style

Watch : Emma Watson Reveals Biggest "Harry Potter" Fan in "Little Women"

Mamma mia, Emma Watson is glowing while on an Italian vacation with her rumored boyfriend Brandon Green.

The pair were spotted together in Venice, Italy while they enjoyed a walk around the city on Aug. 28. For their outing, the actress wore a cream and pink floral summer dress from Reformation with a thigh-split.

Emma—who recently made her directorial debut with Prada's new beauty campaign for Prada Paradoxe fragrance—topped off her look with a pair of Prada loafers and black socks. The Harry Potter star's locks were kept in soft waves that fell above her shoulders.

Brandon, on the other hand, kept his look laid back and casual with a navy tee, blue pants and white sneakers.

Emma and Brandon—who is the son of controversial British fashion tycoon and billionaire Sir Philip Green—were first spotted together on their getaway earlier this month. In the snaps, the two were seen smiling and walking hand-in-hand. They were also seen boarding a water taxi.