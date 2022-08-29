Exclusive

Your First Look at The Masked Singer Season 8's Avocado Costume

The eighth season of The Masked Singer will feature a mysterious celebrity taking the stage in an adorable—and appetizing—new costume! Get your exclusive first look at the Avocado here.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 29, 2022 8:38 PMTags
TVFoxExclusivesRobin ThickeJenny McCarthyNick CannonKen JeongCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
Watch: Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour

Pass the tortilla chips!

The upcoming eighth season of The Masked Singer will feature a mystery celebrity in the brand-new Avocado costume, E! News can exclusively reveal.

With a shimmery green flesh, a huge smiley face on the avocado's pit and matching green gloves, we want to cuddle with the avocado just as much as we want to make guacamole out of it. And that's a real testament to its cuteness—because we love guacamole!

Avocado joins Bride as the only costumes announced for the new season, which premieres Sept. 21 on Fox. While the name Bride sounds innocent enough, it's actually a huge pink dinosaur dressed in a wedding dress complete with baby blue acrylic nails! Come on, you knew The Masked Singer wasn't going to trot out something boring!

In addition to Avocado and Bride, Nick Cannon is back as host of the celebrity singing competition, joining the returning judging panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthyNicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong.

photos
The Masked Singer 2022 Tour

While the identity of the celebrity contestants on The Masked Singer is, of course, not revealed until they are eliminated and unmasked, there has been some discussion that a certain seven-time Super Bowl champion might be a competitor this season. 

After Tom Brady was mysteriously absent from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason practices for an 11-day stretch in mid-August, some fans got to wondering: could TB12 be taking his talents to The Masked Singer stage?!

Once Brady was made aware of the suggestion, he did his best to squash the rumor.

"Wasn't on the masked singer last week," he tweeted Aug. 22 accompanied by a video from his apparel company Brady, which showed a motorcyclist riding in a pair of the brand's underwear. "Was wearing a mask though."

Fox

While it might seem like a stretch, Brady wouldn't be the first gridiron great to perform on The Masked Singer. Just last season, Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata competed as Thingamabob.

Past contestants include Antonio Brown, Terry Bradshaw and even Brady's good friend Rob Gronkowski.

Find out who makes up the next batch of mystery celeb contestants—and if Tom Brady might be hiding behind Avocado!—when The Masked Singer premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

