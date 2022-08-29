Barbie Ferreira’s Next Role Following Euphoria Exit Revealed

Watch : Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3

Barbie Ferreira is booked and busy.

Following Ferreira's announcement that she will not appear in season three of Euphoria, it appears she has a new project to look forward to: a new role in a psychological thriller from Prime Video and Blumhouse, titled House of Spoils.

The film, which begins production this fall, follows "an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate's previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn," according to the streamer.

So, where does Ferreira fit in? Details regarding her character have not been announced.

Best known for her role as Kat in HBO's hit series Euphoria, this news comes less than a week after she announced Ferreira exit from the drama. "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," she wrote Aug. 24 on Instagram, "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."