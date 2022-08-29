See Daniel Radcliffe Transform Into "Weird Al" Yankovic in First Biopic Trailer

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe has us doing a double take.

On Aug. 29, the first trailer for the Eric Appel-directed Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was released, and the Harry Potter alum completely nailed his transformation into "Weird" Al Yankovic.

In the nearly three-minute clip for the film, which was co-written by Weird Al and Eric, Daniel is seen sporting Weird Al's signature look, complete with a curly wig, thick mustache, big glasses and his infamous Hawaiian shirts.

"I'm tired of people thinking I'm some kind of joke," he began in the trailer. "My whole life, all I wanted is to make up new words to a song that already exists."

From there, viewers see a glimpse of Weird Al's rise to stardom, beginning with the origin of "My Bologna," his 1983 parody of The Knack's 1979 hit "My Sharona."

The trailer also teases Weird Al's steamy romance with Madonna, who is played by Evan Rachel Wood, during which the "Material Girl" singer shows up at Weird Al's house, asking him to make a parody of one of her biggest hits.