See Daniel Radcliffe Transform Into "Weird Al" Yankovic in First Biopic Trailer

Daniel Radcliffe nailed it as “Weird” Al Yankovic in the singer’s upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. See the film’s first trailer below.

Watch: Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe has us doing a double take. 

On Aug. 29, the first trailer for the Eric Appel-directed Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was released, and the Harry Potter alum completely nailed his transformation into "Weird" Al Yankovic.

In the nearly three-minute clip for the film, which was co-written by Weird Al and Eric, Daniel is seen sporting Weird Al's signature look, complete with a curly wig, thick mustache, big glasses and his infamous Hawaiian shirts. 

"I'm tired of people thinking I'm some kind of joke," he began in the trailer. "My whole life, all I wanted is to make up new words to a song that already exists."

From there, viewers see a glimpse of Weird Al's rise to stardom, beginning with the origin of "My Bologna," his 1983 parody of The Knack's 1979 hit "My Sharona." 

The trailer also teases Weird Al's steamy romance with Madonna, who is played by Evan Rachel Wood, during which the "Material Girl" singer shows up at Weird Al's house, asking him to make a parody of one of her biggest hits.

photos
Daniel Radcliffe Plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic

"I was wondering if you were going to do a parody of my song, ‘Like a Virgin?'" she asks, as she seductively walked toward the actor. When Weird Al questions if the song is "autobiographical," she replies, "Yes, except for the fact that I've had a lot of sex."

According to the film's description, the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the "unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him."

The movie also stars Quinta Brunson as Oprah WinfreyJulianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Weird Al's parents, Mary and Nick Yankovic, and Rainn Wilson as broadcaster Dr. Demento. The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is slated to be released Nov. 4 on Roku's free streaming channel.

