Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Break Up

Morgan Evans may be singing the country blues this week.
Hours after Kelsea Ballerini shared that she and Morgan were divorcing, the "Kiss Somebody" singer spoke out about the breakup on social media.
"I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," he wrote on his Instagram Stories Aug. 29. "I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it is not."
In her earlier message on Instagram, Kelsea reflected on the "deeply difficult decision" to end their marriage.
"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the country star wrote in her Instagram Story. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea, who married the "Day Drunk" singer in December 2017 after meeting in early 2016, continued. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."
Kelsea concluded her message with a request. "With very active schedules coming up," she wrote, "please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."
According to court records obtained by E! News, Kelsea filed for divorce on Aug. 26 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split.
Some fans of the couple were starting to speculate that there could be trouble in paradise when the pair stopped regularly posting pictures of one another on Instagram. Morgan's last post with his wife was in June while Kelsea shared a rare couple's photo in June. Morgan was also spotted without his wedding ring while performing at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival earlier this month.
Social media rules aside, the pair shared many happy memories during their relationship. In fact, Morgan previously gushed to E! News about being married to a fellow artist.
Back in July 2021, Morgan expressed excitement when Kelsea approved of his song "Love Is Real."
"She's very supportive, but I also always say we're each other's biggest fans and also each other's biggest critics at the same time," Morgan joked to E! News. "When she says she loves them, she means it."
Looking ahead, Kelsea is preparing to release her new album Subject to Change on Sept. 23. As for Morgan, he's hitting the road over Labor Day weekend and performing at Boots and Brews Country Music Festival in Santa Clarita, Calif. on Sept. 3.