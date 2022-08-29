Dua Lipa Breaks the Biggest Fashion Rule at Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus' Wedding

Dua Lipa plays by her own fashion rules.
The "Levitating" singer just redefined what's appropriate to wear to a wedding after sizzling in a completely sheer white dress. Yep, you read that correctly!
Over the weekend, Dua slipped into a stunning all-white gown to attend Jacquemus fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and businessman Marco Maestri's big day in Charleval, France.
Dua's ensemble, however, was a bit edgy for the special occasion.
The 27-year-old donned a completely see-through get-up from Jacquemus' fall/winter 2022 collection that featured a square neckline, a ruched capped sleeve and thigh-high slit. The design also included an array of dainty, 3-D flowers (which totally complemented her floral statement earrings) that cascaded down the front.
She paired the sheer creation with a matching white lingerie set, strappy sandal heels and a black purse—by the fashion label, of course.
But even though it's been a cardinal rule, well, since forever to never wear white to a wedding, it appears the newlyweds gave it their pal the stamp of approval.
After all, Dua and the other guests dressed up in the pearly hue.
"Summer of love," Dua posted on Instagram Aug. 29. "Celebrating the love of these two special people in my life."
She continued, "The most beautiful day, ceremony and obviously the mosttt FUN party (they just know how to do it) ~ grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with youuuu - je t'aime."
Simon and Marco aren't the only couple to celebrate their big day with a sea of white outfits. Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck for the second time at his Georgia estate on Aug. 20.
For their nuptials, the wedding party and guests all wore white, matching the bride and groom.
It looks like this long-standing wedding rule is starting to go out of style!