Amber Heard's Sister Slams Johnny Depp's Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Amber Heard's sister is not impressed by Johnny Depp's surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a brief cameo at the award show Aug. 28, appearing as a Moon Person—the award show's mascot—in a pre-recorded bit. Johnny's VMAs participation was not officially confirmed by MTV before the award show, leaving some viewers a bit surprised at the guest.
After seeing Johnny's VMAs appearance, Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, called out MTV for including the controversial star in the show.
"@MTV you're disgusting and clearly desperate!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…"
She also included a photo that read "I stand with Amber Heard" with a graphic that renamed the event the "DVMA's."
E! News has reached out to Johnny and Amber's teams, as well as MTV, for comment and has not heard back.
During the show, Johnny's face was digitally superimposed into the helmet of the floating moon man. He told the audience at one point, "And you know what? I needed the work," while hovering inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Johnny and MTV would also share the clip in a joint post on Instagram with the caption, "guess who? #VMAs."
Earlier this summer, Johnny's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife concluded after six weeks of testimony. On July 1, a jury ruled that Amber was liable of defaming Johnny and awarded $10 million to the actor in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap or legal limit, making his total damages less than $10.4 million.
The jury also awarded Amber $2 million in compensatory damages in her countersuit.
On July 22, Johnny filed a notice of appeal seeking to overturn the $2 million verdict awarded to Amber.
Less than one month later, Amber's new legal team was revealed as they take steps to appeal the verdict. "A different court warrants different representation," Amber's spokesperson told E! News Aug. 15, "particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light."