Amber Heard's Sister Slams Johnny Depp's Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Watch : Amber Heard's Sister SLAMS MTV for Johnny Depp's 2022 VMAs Cameo

Amber Heard's sister is not impressed by Johnny Depp's surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a brief cameo at the award show Aug. 28, appearing as a Moon Person—the award show's mascot—in a pre-recorded bit. Johnny's VMAs participation was not officially confirmed by MTV before the award show, leaving some viewers a bit surprised at the guest.

After seeing Johnny's VMAs appearance, Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, called out MTV for including the controversial star in the show.

"@MTV you're disgusting and clearly desperate!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…"

She also included a photo that read "I stand with Amber Heard" with a graphic that renamed the event the "DVMA's."

E! News has reached out to Johnny and Amber's teams, as well as MTV, for comment and has not heard back.