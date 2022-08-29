DRIVE!: Joey Logano Makes a Surprising Confession About His NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

Watch : NASCAR's Joey Logano Shows Us His Million Dollar Supercar

Who better to kick off E!'s new digital series DRIVE! than a NASCAR superstar?

Joey Logano chatted about all things race car driving with host Austin J. Mills on the show's Aug. 29 premiere episode. But first, he showed off one of his most "prized possessions"—his 2017 Ford GT Heritage.

"It's the only Ford GT Heritage with the number 22 on it instead of the 2," he said while showing off four vehicles from his 20+ car collection, adding, "It's the 22nd one built, as well." And if the number 22 sounds familiar, it's because it's his NASCAR racing number. (We wonder if his favorite song is "22" by Taylor Swift!)

The car—which boasts a staggering current market value if $1.2 million, according to Joey—is the perfect choice to take out on the road as Austin asks Joey a series of rapid-fire questions, including, "If you had to pick one driver to race against for the rest of your career, who would it be?"