Serena Williams Shares Daughter Olympia's Reaction to Her Retirement From Tennis

Serena Williams' daughter had a much different reaction than the rest of the world upon hearing her mother would be retiring.

The tennis champion revealed that her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.—whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian—was excited to learn Serena would be stepping away from the court after the US Open.

"Olympia doesn't like when I play tennis," she told Time in an Aug 29. interview, who shared that Olympia responded with a fist-pumping "Yes!"

Seeing her daughter's reaction when she told her she would be parting ways with a craft she's spent years perfecting was one that took her aback. "That kind of makes me sad," Serena explained, "and brings anxiety to my heart."

She added, "It's hard to completely commit when your flesh and blood is saying, Aw."