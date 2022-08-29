Why Nicki Minaj's Barbiecore Fashion at the 2022 MTV VMAs Was Pure Nostalgia

Nicki Minaj will always be into Barbie tingz.
The "Moment 4 Life" rapper brought a fashion fantasy to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 with her multitude of whimsical and over-the-top designs.
While performing her iconic hits at the at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the award-winning artist proved why pink will always be her signature color.
Lighting up the stage, Nicki stunned in a bedazzled corset with a kaleidoscope jewels in various shades of pink, a matching flared mini skirt sprinkled with gems and pearls and fishnet tights. Adding extra oomph to her look, she accessorized with a massive bow that perfectly atop her curly pink hair.
The Queen rapper's all-pink outfit looked like it came straight out of the 2010s when she debuted her first studio album, Pink Friday.
If anything, Nicki rocked the Barbiecore look long before it became a major trend.
Nicki—who was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and co-hosted the event with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow—returned to the stage for her emcee duties, oozing glamour in a Dolce & Gabbana satin gown.
The asymmetrical fuchsia design hugged her curves with its ruched silhouette, rhinestone corset bodice and thigh-high slit.
The musician's makeup also featured vibrant shades of pink. Makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, used Pat McGrath Labs and Benefit Cosmetics to give her an effortless glow with touches of pink applied to her eyelids, cheeks and lips.
But that's enough lip action! Take a look at the "Barbie Tingz" rapper's ensembles from the 2022 MTV VMAs. And if you can't get enough of Nicki's fabulous style, keep scrolling to see the star's style evolution over the years.