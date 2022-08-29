Addison Rae's Dad Monty Lopez Reacts to Ex Sheri Easterling's VMAs Date Night With Yung Gravy

Watch : 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

Monty Lopez is ready to live in his truth.

The 46-year-old father to TikToker Addison Rae had a lot to say after his estranged wife Sheri Easterling, 42, appeared at the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards with rapper Yung Gravy, 26.

"#tiredoflivinglie," Monty wrote in his Aug. 28 Instagram Stories over a mirror selfie in which he's shirtless with a towel wrapped around his lower body. "Unbothered! Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!"

In his post, Monty—who also shares sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with Sheri—seemingly accused his estranged spouse of interfering with his relationship with Macye Neumeyer, his daughter from a previous relationship.

"I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child inorder to be with her!" he continued. "Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!"

E! News has reached out to Sheri about Monty's allegations and his Instagram post but has not heard back yet.