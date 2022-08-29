Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married: Relive Their Love Story

Watch : Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev GET REAL About Wedding Planning

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's relationship has come a long way.

From first meeting as partners on Dancing With the Stars to getting engaged to becoming parents to 2-year-old Matteo Atemovich Chigvintsev, the couple officially cemented their love during a romantic Paris wedding ceremony on August 26.

"We said I DO, can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, 'Nikki Bella Says I Do,'" Nikki announced on Instagram on August 29.

Long before they became husband and wife, Nikki was engaged to fellow WWE star John Cena, but they broke things off in 2018. The next year, Nikki and Artem announced that their friendship had blossomed into something more by going official in 2019.

It wasn't long before the pair were seen everywhere together—dining at restaurants, music festivals, red carpets, etc.—including on Nikki and her sister Brie Bella's E! reality series Total Bellas.

A year into their relationship, Artem popped the question in early 2020, and not long after, the two announced they were expecting their first child together. Matteo was born a few months later in July 2020, and the rest was history.