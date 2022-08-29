Manifest Season 4 Is Landing at Netflix Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Manifest is taking off, one last time.

Season four of the mystery show will be split into two 10-episode parts, with part one premiering on Netflix Nov. 4. NBC previously canceled the show after after three seasons last year, but the streamer picked it up for one final chapter.

The announcement was made on Aug. 28—at 8:28 a.m. PT—in a nod to the series' pivotal Flight 828, which disappeared mid-flight before reappearing five years later. For the passengers, no time has passed, but the world has continued to go on around them. While discovering that they have new supernatural skills, the travelers must solve the mystery of their own flight.

"Something's coming," one character said in the promo video. "Something terrifying."