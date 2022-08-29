Nikki Bella Marries Artem Chigvintsev in Paris Wedding

Nikki Bella went from fighting in the ring to getting one on her finger.
The Total Bellas star said "I do" to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev during a gorgeous Paris wedding ceremony on August 26, E! News confirmed. Surrounded by a small group of family and friends—and their adorable 2-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev—the two tied the knot after three years of dating.
Nikki confirmed the exciting news on Instagram on August 29 by posting two images, one of her and Artem's wedding rings and another of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.
The happy couple will soon give fans an exclusive look into their big day on the upcoming E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do. Premiering early next year, the four-part event will follow the bride and groom throughout the wedding planning process, from dress shopping to venue hunting to Nikki's bachelorette party and more.
But creating their dream wedding doesn't come without its challenges, as the pair continue to navigate parenthood at home while worrying if Artem's family from Russia will be able to make it to the wedding.
With a little help from Nikki's sister Brie Bella, fans will have to tune in to see if they manage to pull off their wedding without a hitch.
Artem first danced his way into Nikki's heart as her pro partner on DWTS season 25 in 2017. Though they were eliminated after the seventh week of competition, the strong connection they built eventually turned into love.
Before the happy couple got together, Nikki and WWE superstar and actor John Cena ended their engagement just weeks before their May wedding in 2018, and called it quits for certain two months later. They got engaged the year prior and had been dating since 2012.
Nikki and Artem officially began dating in 2019 and later announced their engagement in January 2020. That same month, the duo also announced they were expecting their first child, Matteo, whom they welcomed on July 31, 2020.
Nikki previously told E! News' Daily Pop in February that becoming a mother heavily influenced her outlook on marriage, saying, "Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say 'I do,' I want to make sure it's forever.
She continued, "I know there are things that Artem wants too—like he really wants his parents there—but also, overall, I don't want my son to go through a divorce."
However, the two weren't immune to wedding planning struggles. "You know when you get into arguments when you move?" Nikki told Daily Pop in April. "It's like someone moves a box weird and people get frustrated. I feel like sometimes that's how we get when we're wedding planning."
Artem added, "I feel like both of us have certain ideas that we want and we're not really willing to give up and just take someone's lead on it."
Luckily, the compromises they managed to make resulted in a beautiful and joyous day.