Does Meghan Markle Foresee a Relationship With Royal Family in the Future? She Says...

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Set to Return to U.K. Very Soon

Meghan Markle might be ready to let bygones be bygones.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, shared that she is "still healing" from everything she and husband, Prince Harry, went through with the royal family, however, she hopes that they can one day move on.

"I think forgiveness is really important," she said in an interview with The Cut published Aug. 29. "It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

Meghan added, "I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song."

E! News has reached out to the royal family but has not heard back yet.

In Jan. 2020, Meghan and Harry—who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 14 months—announced that they were stepping down from their duties as senior members of the royal family and starting a new life together outside of the United Kingdom.