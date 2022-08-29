Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Break Up After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are divorcing after almost five years of marriage, the singer confirmed on Aug. 29. Read her statement on the "deeply difficult" decision below.

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini is giving an unapologetic update on her relationship status. 

The "Yeah Boy" singer confirmed in a message to fans on Aug. 29 that she and husband Morgan Evans are going their separate ways after almost five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the country star wrote in her Instagram Story note. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea, who tied the knot with the "Kiss Somebody" singer in Dec. 2017, continued. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Kelsea concluded her message with a request. "With very active schedules coming up," she wrote, "please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

In court documents filed by Kelsea on Aug. 26 and obtained by E! News, the "Peter Pan" artist cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from the Australian singer, who has yet to comment on their breakup.

Kelsea, 28, and Morgan, 37, first met in 2016 while co-hosting Australia's Country Music Channel Awards. Later that same year, Morgan proposed to Kelsea on Christmas Day.

"This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him," she shared with fans at the time. "Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HeCalledDibs." 

E! News has reached out to Morgan's rep for comment and has not heard back.

