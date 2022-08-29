DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are dancing for joy.

The Dancing With the Stars pros, who are expecting their first child together in January 2023, just gave an update on their pregnancy journey, sharing the sex of their baby.

"IT'S A……BOY!!!!!!!" Jenna wrote on Instagram Aug. 28 alongside photos of her and Val popping blue confetti. "Today we are officially half way there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom."

Val also re-shared the pictures along with a single blue heart emoji.

The couple, who wed in April 2019, announced they're expecting a baby in July.

"Our biggest dream come true yet," Jenna wrote on Instagram July 15. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."

Over the past few weeks, Jenna has continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy. From posting about her babymoon and morning sickness to capturing footage of her baby bump and the moment she told Val the good news, the Mirror Ball champion has shared several aspects of her road to motherhood.