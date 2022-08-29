See Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite for Tropical Vacation

Watch : Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: What Went Wrong?

Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk are proving that exes actually can be friends after a breakup.

On Aug. 28, the model, 36, shared a carousel of photographs from her recent tropical vacation on Instagram, one of which featured the father of her 5-year-old daughter Lea.

In the photo, Irina—who wore a floral bikini and black mesh cover-up—and Bradley stood next to each as they smiled at the camera. The Hangover star, 47, was shirtless and wearing a pair of short black swim trunks as he poured water into a bucket for the pigs to drink.

She also shared pics of herself laying in the sand, flocking in the water with the pigs and standing near small sharks. The post was simply captioned with a red heart emoji.

While the picture is raising questions about their relationship, Bradley and Irina have not addressed their current status. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back.

The former couple's tropical reunion comes more than three years after they broke up, however, Bradley and Irina have been keeping things amicable to co-parent their daughter.