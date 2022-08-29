See Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite for Tropical Vacation

Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk are proving that exes actually can be friends after a breakup.
On Aug. 28, the model, 36, shared a carousel of photographs from her recent tropical vacation on Instagram, one of which featured the father of her 5-year-old daughter Lea.
In the photo, Irina—who wore a floral bikini and black mesh cover-up—and Bradley stood next to each as they smiled at the camera. The Hangover star, 47, was shirtless and wearing a pair of short black swim trunks as he poured water into a bucket for the pigs to drink.
She also shared pics of herself laying in the sand, flocking in the water with the pigs and standing near small sharks. The post was simply captioned with a red heart emoji.
However, despite the pair's recent trip, a source exclusively told E! News that Bradley and Irina aren't back together.
"They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter," the insider shared, adding that they "do things as a family and it's going well."
In fact, in January, another source told E! News that the A Star is Born actor and Irina have a co-parenting schedule down to a science and live just blocks away from each other in New York. "They have a very friendly relationship," the insider shared, adding, "It's not tense at all. It's always extremely cordial."
Meanwhile, a third source told E! News in March 2020 that Bradley and the Russian model had both been working and traveling a lot, but they "have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her. They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends."
Naturally, the source added, "They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her. They are getting along well and everything is very positive. It's still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it's going to work going forward, but they are in a good place."
While the exes have co-parenting set, they have made an effort to see other people.
In July 2022, multiple outlets reported that Bradley was dating Huma Abedin, the longtime aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner. At the time, a source told Page Six that they had been seeing each other for a few months after being set up by Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
On the other hand, Irina was most recently romantically linked to rapper Kanye West. Last June, the Yeezy founder and model were spotted celebrating his birthday together in France.
"They were taking pictures of each other and the sculptures," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."
However, Kanye and Irina's whirlwind romance didn't last long. In August 2021, an insider close to Irina said that her and Ye's relationship "fizzled out" before it got started.
"It was never serious," the source added. "[Kanye] wanted to pursue something with Irina that wasn't going to happen." Referring to Kanye's studio album Donda, the insider continued, "He got very busy with work, and they were in different places. It kind of fizzled out from there. They are still friendly and there's a lot of mutual respect. It just was never going to turn into a full-blown relationship."
This post was updated on Tuesday, August 30 at 9:02 AM PT.