Taylor Swift Gives a Nod to New Album Midnights With Starry MTV VMAs After-Party Look

Watch : Taylor Swift Announces NEW ALBUM During 2022 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift was dappled with the flickers of light from the dress she wore at midnight.

That's right, the superstar singer had cameras flashing in the early hours of Aug. 29 as she arrived to Republic Records' 2022 MTV VMAs after-party in New York City. For the event, held at the Fleur Room in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, Swift switched up her look from the dazzling Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to the VMAs to a midnight-blue romper embordered with stars. The glam outfit, which she paired with a furry wrap, was a nod to her new album Midnights, which she announced during the award show.

After winning Video of the Year for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," Swift took the stage at the MTV VMAs to tease a new era. "I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21," she told fans during her acceptance speech. "And I will tell you more at midnight."